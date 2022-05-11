Letter: Re: the op-ed “The abortion ban coming to Arizona will grow tyranny.”

I applaud Fitz’s brave and thoughtful stand on the question of choice in Arizona and what it means for our country. Our secular republic is indeed threatened as never before by those who would mix religion and government. As one of the co-authors of the Constitution, James Madison, wrote: “Religion and Government will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together.” And when they do mix, it is always a deadly combination, as history has shown. The belief that human life begins at conception and is thus deserving of full personhood status is fundamentally a religious belief, one that cannot be proved. Many of us do not share this belief. Fitz has it exactly right. To impose your personal religious views on others is tyranny.