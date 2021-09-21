Letter: Re: the Sept. 12 article “To curb abortions, support women at work, in their lives.”

Re: the Sept. 12 article "To curb abortions, support women at work, in their lives."
As a firm believer that well-considered philosophy is vital in our troubled world, I find the glib pronouncement “the fetus and embryo are separate entities from the pregnant woman” lacks objective foundation. This dichotomous viewpoint, largely non-secular and regarded as given and absolute, is squarely at the root of the abortion conflict. It may be considered a “biological fact” that every living being is the terminus of one long chain of life transfer stemming from a common origin, revealing that other than that origin, strictly speaking, life does not begin but only ends. Defining pregnancy as two separate entities appears necessarily arbitrary in this context. Philosophical honesty demands that we concede that the human condition, particularly this distinctly female phenomenon that unifies and carries forward that condition, is not predefined. Just as all of humanity might be regarded as a unity, so might a pregnancy. To paraphrase a famous sentiment, we are condemned to choose. Shouldn’t we then, additionally, be free to do so?
Robert Gavlak
Midtown
