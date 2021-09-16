 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 14. article “Letters to the Editor Sept. 14”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 14. article “Letters to the Editor Sept. 14”

  • Comments

If there was a shot to help mitigate diabetics and people with heart disease, I would be the first to get the vaccine. It Is not necessarily due to exercise and diet. My brother fell and was in the ER for 5 days, no beds and subsequently died. People who are not vaccinated are selfish and the cause for the overcrowding in hospitals. I do not get it. This pandemic will never be over, do not try to justify why these people deserve more treatment, when people are in harms way of other people getting help.

Andrew Kunsberg

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News