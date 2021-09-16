Letter: Re: the Sept. 14. article “Letters to the Editor Sept. 14”

If there was a shot to help mitigate diabetics and people with heart disease, I would be the first to get the vaccine. It Is not necessarily due to exercise and diet. My brother fell and was in the ER for 5 days, no beds and subsequently died. People who are not vaccinated are selfish and the cause for the overcrowding in hospitals. I do not get it. This pandemic will never be over, do not try to justify why these people deserve more treatment, when people are in harms way of other people getting help.
Andrew Kunsberg
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.