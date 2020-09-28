Letter: Re: the Sept. 14. article “Local Opinion: DHS needs a new security mission”

While I agree with the article's author, it’s important to draw a distinction between the Washington-based DHS officials creating these divisive policies and the local DHS officers given the unappealing duty of implementing them.
My childhood in Gilbert was shaped by a close family member who put his life on the line working for DHS here in AZ. The policies created by Trump-appointed DHS officials are heart-wrenching, but I know many DHS employees don't share those values. In fact, that’s probably why an increasing number of Arizonans, including AZ Republicans, are choosing to reject Trump’s policies and support Biden this election.
For DHS officers still on the fence, hear me out. You may worry that a Biden Administration would shun law and order—or worse, abolish your DHS employer. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Biden supports reform—not elimination—of DHS and other law enforcement institutions. Biden will ensure our hard-working DHS officers can do their jobs with empathy.
Emily Green
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
