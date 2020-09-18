Letter: Re: the Sept. 16. article “Letters to the Editor”

Re: the Sept. 14 article "Leaders at DHS have duty to protect human rights."
I couldn't agree more with this piece. DHS was born during a time of great fear and it was flawed from the start even as it was organized around a noble purpose. That purpose is out of date and in need of an overhaul. Today we need DHS to bolster FEMA and invest in its ability to respond to a growing number of natural disasters, even simultaneously. We also need DHS to be more reflective of who we want to be as a nation and how we want to be governed. President Trump and his allies have used DHS as their own Federal militia. This is now how our government should operate and it must stop. If Biden is elected, he should reverse course, articulate a clear new mission for DHS, and reorient the department to serving rather then defending. That's what America needs.
Katrina Mulligan
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
