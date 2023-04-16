There has been a lot of ranting about rights lately but not much discussion about the attendent responsbilities that go with these rights.

We have the right to vote and should vote for good candidiates. We should also not interfere or take away the right for others to vote by passing restrictive laws or, you know, sitting by drop boxes with guns to intimidate voters. We have the right to free speech, but it is filled with lies and hate speech coupled with, of all things, book banning at our schools and libraries to take away the speech of others.

The 2nd amendment provides the right to bear arms. Over 40,000 of our fellow citizens die each year for this right. This is not responsible gun ownership, no matter how you look at it. This is a terrorist state. It should spark outrage.

We can do better and our leaders need to do better

Steve Caster

Oro Valley