Letter: Re: the Sept. 22. article “Letter: Are you better off than 4 years ago?”

I hope to reach Republicans and independents who have decided that they cannot vote for Trump.
My concern with these potential voters is this: Republican and independent voters may reject Trump yet still vote for Republicans on the rest of their ballot. This is a big mistake if these voters really want to reject Trump and Trumpism.
Notice that the transformation of the GOP into a cult of personality is so complete that Republicans didn’t bother to present a platform at their convention. Republican office holders are going to vote with and support their party leaders. Also, according to current court precedents, any state with a Republican-controlled legislature can nullify a Biden win of the popular vote there, and hand that state to Trump.
The only decent, sensible, (and, yes, even conservative) position is to vote against this Republican Party at EVERY level. Please vote for Democrats up and down the ballot on November 3rd, and please tell your friends to do the same.
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
