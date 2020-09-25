 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 22. article “Letter: Are you better off than 4 years ago?”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 22. article “Letter: Are you better off than 4 years ago?”

I hope to reach Republicans and independents who have decided that they cannot vote for Trump.

My concern with these potential voters is this: Republican and independent voters may reject Trump yet still vote for Republicans on the rest of their ballot. This is a big mistake if these voters really want to reject Trump and Trumpism.

Notice that the transformation of the GOP into a cult of personality is so complete that Republicans didn’t bother to present a platform at their convention. Republican office holders are going to vote with and support their party leaders. Also, according to current court precedents, any state with a Republican-controlled legislature can nullify a Biden win of the popular vote there, and hand that state to Trump.

The only decent, sensible, (and, yes, even conservative) position is to vote against this Republican Party at EVERY level. Please vote for Democrats up and down the ballot on November 3rd, and please tell your friends to do the same.

Jeff Sturges

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News