Letter: Re: the Sept. 22. article “Letters to the Editor: Sept. 22”

Starting with Ronald Reagan, Republicans have traditionally embraced the neoliberal ideas of the economist Milton Friedman, who posited that government management of the economy was bad and that the market could fix itself of any problem. The US is currently short about 10 million workers, many in low cost areas typically staffed by immigrants and difficult to attract native born Americans to: agriculture, meat processing, hospitality and restaurant work. If the neoliberal philosophy is correct, when immigrants fill those jobs and there is no more need for their services, they will stop coming. Until then, immigrants from poor countries bordering on or near the richest country in the world will keep coming regardless of who is president or in congress. Supply and demand.
Sean Bruner
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.