Letter: Re: the Sept. 23. article “Letter: politics”
The Hatch Act has come to the forefront after the Trump acceptance speech at the RNC from the South Lawn of the White House. I needed enlightenment.

In a nutshell, The Hatch Act of 1939 prohibited civil service employees in the Executive branch of the federal government, EXCEPT the President and Vice President, from engaging in political activities while working in an official capacity. While the President and Vice President may be exempt as far as being in violation of the Hatch Act, the actions by the First Lady, Secretary of State, and federal employees bear close scrutiny for their involvement during the RNC and would not be exempt.

One could make a strong argument that there were indeed, violations. Did federal workers assist with the televised speech from the White House? First lady delivered convention remarks from the WH Rose Garden. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo addressed the convention from Israel while on a diplomatic trip.

Billie Barron

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

