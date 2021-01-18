Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

This morning I watched a Republican Congressman telling us that Trump did wrong but we should not Impeach him because it will divide the country even more. Why do we have to continue to let Trump get away with crap just to appease his supporters? We put up with lies that divided the country for four years and nothing was ever done to stop these lies. Now his biggest lie, about a rigged election, has caused his followers to storm the Capital! What about the 80 million people the voted to stop the madness. Don't they count! Rioting in the streets with guns and other assault weapons, killing people is not right and should be punished! Enough is enough! Stop him and his supporters from bringing down this country! Impeach and convict all those involved the domestic terrorism and/or threats of domestic terrorism!
Lyle Marcks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.