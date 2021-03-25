Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Let there be full disclosure.
First: I am a very long time republican , snowbird from Colorado over 80 years old.
Second: Joe Biden has been a "public servant" for a very long time and I thank him for his service through some extremely difficult personal as well as public times. While of course not agreeing on everything he was involved in I believe he served to the best of his ability.
Third: In a lifetime most people develop in a number of areas as a result of education, ,training, experience and many other factors. Overtime diminishment occurs due to physical, mental, medical, accidents, personal situations, etc.,. At this juncture in Joe Biden's public service I say that President Joe Biden has risen to the level of his incompetence.
God Bless America
Thomas Barrowman
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.