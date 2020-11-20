Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

You know the Trump campaign spent more than they took in, so they had to come up with a new way to raise funds. So their legal campaign to claim fraud in the election process is just another way to raise more funds. Donald Trump doesn't care that he is harming the most fundamental foundation of our democracy: trust in our election process. Each state conducts their election process "County by County" based on national standards and procedures, All 50 state election directors have stated that the 2020 election was the "Most secure and fair election" they have witnessed.
So why all the fuss and confusion by the GOP? Yep its about the money. So all you Trump supporters go ahead and contribute to their new campaign funds. And when you wake up and realize where your contributions are going, you might feel like a "sucker".
George Workman
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
