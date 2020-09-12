Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

It is no longer hinted or implied. It is now stated as fact in Democrat party leader's talks, that
if Trump is reelected there will be unrest. This means your personal safety and property could be at risk. However, we are to assume that if Biden is elected all will be well. If this this seems like a version of the mafia protection racket, you would be correct.
What is at stake in this election is the continuation of of our history of peaceful transition of government. The 2016 election was the start of a major breakdown of this tradition. Bush's election was the first example. Trump
was not even sworn in before a political movement to to remove him from office was begun. To protect this tradition, we cannot allow voters to be intimidated and allow any party that uses these tactics to come to power.
Kenneth Smalley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
