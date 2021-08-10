Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

On Jan. 6, DC Police Officer Michael Fanone begged for his life, as violent insurrectionists beat and threatened to kill him. He suffered a heart attack and brain trauma. Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said that day, he was "more afraid to work at the Capitol than during my entire army deployment to Iraq." African American Officer Harry Dunn broke down recalling how rioters screamed the n-word in his face. These officers recounted the horrors of Jan. 6 to a House select committee, as Republicans continue to pretend it was just another day at the office. “I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them, and too many in this room … are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist or hell actually wasn’t that bad,” Fanone testified. “The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful.'' Are you listening, Andy Biggs, Mark Finchem, Paul Gosar?
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.