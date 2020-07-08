Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

The ham-fisted state of policing in America, its ignorance of mental health, and its predilection for violent solutions is destroying communities. The video footage of Carlos Ingram-Lopez at the hands of Tucson Police screams for a radical re-thinking of public safety. I know. I write from the Minneapolis metropolitan area where we are dealing with our own horrific treatment of citizens by police,
Seeing Ingram-Lopez in a mental-health crisis, the first call by police should have been for paramedics who could assess his condition and calm him medically. Confined in a garage he presented no imminent danger to anyone. The officers’ glaring absence of fundamental people skills is monstrous, exacerbated by the inability of anyone who could speak Spanish. You are not an occupation force. Your Terminator mindset is inappropriate. Adopt the research-based policies of Campaign Zero. Learn empathy and tact—not TACTICS.
Michael Holland
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
