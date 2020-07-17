Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Are you kidding me? Who is going to keep students six feet apart at the bus stop? Who is going to see that students sit six feet apart on the bus? Do students have to be wearing a mask to ride the bus? Who is going to insure students are practicing social distancing while in line to eat lunch or while eating? As a former principal and teacher I can think of many other concerns, but why go on about this stupid idea.
My adice to parents; Don't send your kids to school!
Teachers and school employees; Call in sick.
John Harlan
Green Valley
