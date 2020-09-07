 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article "A new way to submit letters and guest opinions"

When a person of color is assassinated, seemingly without justifiable cause, a protest is a normal reaction. There are many people that object more to the protest than the actual murder. Many times, a criminal minded person or persons will insert themselves into a peaceful protest to loot and cause mayhem.

I wonder how people can protest without even a peaceful protest bringing down police anger. My handicapped daughter lives 3 blocks from the police station on Capitol Hill in Seattle and her first hand observations of police retaliation are more like the peaceful march in D.C. when Trump "cleared the way" for a photo op at a church with an upside down bible.

For those that will immediately suggest prayers I will remind you that prayers have been used for centuries in the world without too much success. God gave us souls and minds to use wisely and said, I'm sure, "IT'S ALL UP TO YOU NOW, TO USE THE GRACE THAT I GAVE TO YOU!"

Sue Rux

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

