Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Many of us saw the recent news story about a Murfreesboro, Tennessee 11th grader speaking before his school board about the importance of masks in preventing the spread of Covid. He spoke of his grandmother, a retired teacher who had been infected and who died from the virus. As he eloquently talked about his grandparents and elderly people being at a higher risk of infection, a woman sat behind him at the podium shaking her head, smiling and nonchalantly chewing her gum (or maybe her cud). Audible jeers and laughter can be heard from others in the crowd. This gut churning and heartbreaking scene reminded me of something once said long ago to another, (paraphrasing) "Have you no sense of decency, at long last have you left no sense of decency?"
This is what the wrath of Trumpism has wrought: No shame, no decency, just cruel ignorance. Not the country I grew up in. We learned by our parents' example. What examples we are leaving our kids?
William Muto
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.