Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Dear Trump supporters. How can you continue to close your mind about the ineptness of our President .

1. He has the most documented lies to the people, over 3000, more that any other President.

2. Many close staff people and members of his inner staff have said he is not good for the nation.

3. He has had more close staff quit or be fired,even go to jail, than any other president in history.

4. He disagrees with medical professionals on an almost daily basis, with out his having any medical training.

5. People he has put in high offices and positions of power also have no training in the position he has put them in charge of.

If this ids not enough to wake you up and get rid of him in the Presidential election, you can look up many more reasons stated not only by democrates but by republicans also. Hope you will wake up by November.

Hal Brown

East side

