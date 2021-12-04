 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
I was thrilled as I watched Biden sign the Infrastructure Bill into law. I am so grateful for this landmark legislation that will improve the lives of Americans across the country. Biden’s “blue collar blueprint to rebuild America” will revitalize our economy by making substantial, long-term investments in our work force. Repairing our nation’s roads and bridges, strengthening our electric grid, promoting the manufacture of electric vehicles, improving public transit, and providing broadband access to underserved rural areas will add 1.5 million jobs and increase the GDP by nearly $3 trillion for the next decade. It will improve our nation’s health by investing in clean energy, improving water systems, upgrading other public works, and promoting environmental projects. These long-awaited investments promise a more robust economy and a healthier nation, where anyone who is willing to work hard can have a good job, make a livable wage, raise a family, and enjoy a future free from hunger.

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

