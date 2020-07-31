You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
A letter of 7/27 lists as one of Trump's achievements the $3 billion conservationist bill recently passed by Congress. The writer fails to point out that the Trump administration's budget plan released earlier this year entirely eliminated spending for this program. Conservatives in general opposed the plan, as did House Republicans who claimed it was a federal land grab. In the end, given the election year, 81 Republicans joined 229 Democrats to pass the legislation in the House. Hardly a Trump achievement.

Can't you just see the fear in the Great Liar's eyes as he makes these last-minute course reversals? You can fool the American people once--or at least the more gullible among us--but I doubt we're dumb enough to be suckered twice.

Ron Terpening

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

