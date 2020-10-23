 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Curt Prendergast’s recent article describes the contrasting views of Donald Trump, “Build that wall” and Joseph Biden, “There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.” It also brings to mind Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall.”

In the poem two neighbors walk along either side of the stone wall that separates their properties as they share in the annual spring ritual of replacing the stones that have fallen from the wall during the past winter. One wonders what force caused the stones to fall: “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” the other, moving in darkness “like an old stone savage,” will not go behind his father’s saying, “Good fences make good neighbors.”

Of course, Frost’s wall is metaphorical, while the Great Wall of Trump is becoming all too real. Both excite sentiments of separation and division. Both evoke fear of the “other” beyond those walls and dehumanize them and desensitize us to their humanity. Surely we are better than this!

James McIntosh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News