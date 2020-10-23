Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Curt Prendergast’s recent article describes the contrasting views of Donald Trump, “Build that wall” and Joseph Biden, “There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.” It also brings to mind Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall.”
In the poem two neighbors walk along either side of the stone wall that separates their properties as they share in the annual spring ritual of replacing the stones that have fallen from the wall during the past winter. One wonders what force caused the stones to fall: “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” the other, moving in darkness “like an old stone savage,” will not go behind his father’s saying, “Good fences make good neighbors.”
Of course, Frost’s wall is metaphorical, while the Great Wall of Trump is becoming all too real. Both excite sentiments of separation and division. Both evoke fear of the “other” beyond those walls and dehumanize them and desensitize us to their humanity. Surely we are better than this!
James McIntosh
East side
