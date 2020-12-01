Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Mr Baker, when listing the accomplishments of Trump, you as many others forget to list the one accomplishment that is the most important. Donald Trump was able to convince millions of people such as yourself, that he really cares about you and the United States! The way he has reacted to his election loss, should give you some indication of what and who he cares about. He is willing to tarnish the safe and secure voting process that this country is based upon just to get what he wants, not what the citizens of this country voted for! Many men and women died so that we could vote! Yet, he puts himself above those brave soles by saying that our votes were not valid with no proof what so ever!
Lyle Marcks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
