Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Although President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for recent peace developments in the Middle East, he more deservedly should receive the Congressional Gold Medal for his impact on American history.
Our country's greatest danger comes from the press supporting only one political party. Years ago the press would question all candidates about their backgrounds, their policies and voting records.This is how voters kept well informed. Instead the press has uniformly attacked only the president. It has taken great courage for the president to fight back against the overwhelmingly biased forth estate. Journalists are now abandoning their historic duty to protect the US from becoming a one party autocracy. A lesser man would have given up to the detriment of our country. His most important long-term accomplishment and greatest gift to our country could be exposing this failure of the press.
Kenneth Smalley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
