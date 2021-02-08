Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

So you thought the political establishment might ease up on the Trumpster with Mr. Biden in charge. Not a chance. The attacks on Trump and his family will continue...forever and a day. Just last week the PGA canceled this year's championship at a Trump golf course.
The Big E's message is--never again will a first-time candidate be allowed to seek the presidency without approval of the New York-Washington political elites. Don't even think about it will be the warning to anyone who might be so-inclined.
What about Trump's friends, associates and supporters? A U.S. senator's book deal has been voided; the My Pillow guy has been dumped by retailers; a well known American university is recalling degrees from those who served with Trump (say what?); and social media big-wigs have closed the accounts of Trump and hundreds of others.
While Biden urges unity, his regime has refused to calm the waters of the deep divide among Americns.
Jim Crumpacker
SaddleBrooke
