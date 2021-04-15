Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

The French historian and diplomat, Alexis de Tocqueville, wrote "The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public's money." For $1,400 the Democrats bribed the American public to look the other way while they raided the U.S. Treasury on behalf of their friends and willing accomplices. A "Covid relief bill" in which 90% of the money went to reward Democrat friends and punish their enemies. Now an "infrastructure spending bill" to payoff Democrats that didn't get a "taste" of the first boondoggle. Teachers unions; blue state governors; Planned Parenthood; bureaucrats -- belly up to the Democrat trough.
Thomas McClure
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.