Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
I recently have returned to Tucson after 5 months. I receive the paper daily and was struck by the negative tone and content of any article relating to Trump and or the election. As a journalist you are to research a topic and present to the readers an unbiased report for the reader to make their decision. Every article was not subtle, there was no hiding the writers agenda. The paper will go where it belongs lining the bottom of the bird cage.

bill dowdall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

