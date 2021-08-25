Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Link stronger between global warming, drought is the headline on 8/23/21. First federal water cuts in the West is the headline on 8/20/21. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at the lowest levels ever. Carran and Scott wrote an opinion about carbon pricing as a solution to climate change on 8/19/21. They are not alone. The Business Roundtable, Senators Romney and Graham support a carbon price.
Yogi Berra said “When you come to a fork in the road, take it”. That road taken must be pricing carbon. HR 2307 prices carbon and returns a dividend over 98% of the total revenue collected. Other bills are in the Senate (e.g., S. 685, S. 2085) that also price carbon and rebate 70-75% and use other funds to build clean energy infrastructure and systems. Writing to your Representative and Senators Sinema and Kelly supporting carbon pricing is needed now. America can lead the world in clean energy and avoid a climate catastrophe.
William Jones
East side
