 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

Link stronger between global warming, drought is the headline on 8/23/21. First federal water cuts in the West is the headline on 8/20/21. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at the lowest levels ever. Carran and Scott wrote an opinion about carbon pricing as a solution to climate change on 8/19/21. They are not alone. The Business Roundtable, Senators Romney and Graham support a carbon price.

Yogi Berra said “When you come to a fork in the road, take it”. That road taken must be pricing carbon. HR 2307 prices carbon and returns a dividend over 98% of the total revenue collected. Other bills are in the Senate (e.g., S. 685, S. 2085) that also price carbon and rebate 70-75% and use other funds to build clean energy infrastructure and systems. Writing to your Representative and Senators Sinema and Kelly supporting carbon pricing is needed now. America can lead the world in clean energy and avoid a climate catastrophe.

William Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News