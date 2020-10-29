Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

After World War II broke out, three uncles, three cousins and I all answered the call of our country to serve.
One cousin who enlisted in the Marines was killed in action in the Pacific. We all felt it was our duty and honor
to serve and protect this great country of ours. Trump, on the other hand, called our fallen in battle, "losers"
and "suckers'. He defamed our late Senator, an honorable person and a war hero as not being a hero because he
was captured. What an insult to all those who fought, were captured and languished in enemy camps.
Trump dodged the draft with five deferments, three for "bone spurs". Years ago, I developed a bone spur on my foot. It was so painful I could barely walk. Had to have it surgically removed. Trump's bone spurs must be of a
special variety as they don't hinder his golf game. Makes you wonder.
JD Shulec
Foothills
