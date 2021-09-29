 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Since the Republican Party is against whatever the Democratic Party is about these days: vaccines, masking, voting rights, anti-fascism, abiding by the Constitution, majority rule, certifying elections, etc., then I think that the Democrats should start a campaign outlawing Russian roulette. The 147 congressional members who voted against certifying the electoral votes in the last presidential election, hopefully, will see this as an opportunity to lead the charge to squash this legislation by loading their revolvers and proving to the world that they are dead—pun intended—against this infringement on their right to play a spirited round of Russian roulette with whoever is dumb enough to play with them. God bless them and their interpretation of freedom—to act as stupidly and irresponsible as they possibly can. This could prove to be the most revetting anecdote for the theory of evolution the world has ever witnessed.

Melvin Brinkley

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

