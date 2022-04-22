 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Would anyone argue that Putin's unilateral invasion of Ukraine is the most consequential foregin policy issue facing our nation since, well, Ukraine's unilateral invasion of Crimea? OK, then let me ask this: how do you think the United States would've handled the situation had Trump been elected president? Try answering with your 'American hat' on vice a political party.

We've seen Trump preen before the Russian leader. We've heard him extolling the "brilliance and daring" of Putin's Ukraine incursion. We watched his actions as president in which he routinely insulted our European allies and questioned the continued utility of NATO.

Do we honestly think he could've forged a unified, unflinching, world-wide gamut of economic sanctions against Russia or would have even tried? Nope, anyone with a single functioning brain cell and having watched Trump for the last 5 years, knows that Ukraine would've been hung out to dry.

William Ohl II

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

