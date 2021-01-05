 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
The President Trump and Congressional 2K stimulus check proposal is sheer political grandstanding.

As many economists have pointed out, the bulk of these payments would go to households whose incomes

have not been reduced and hence will be saved. If we are very lucky, we are in the middle period of this

devastating pandemic. There will be continuing need for financial relief packages. The 2K check proposal

is an especially ill-conceived form of trickle down relief.

Let's move on. In the next three weeks Biden and Congress should be preparing to upgrade the current Keystone Cops-esque rollout of vaccines, to make a massive investment in upgrading our infrastructure, and to implement

a revenue neutral fee/dividend system for carbon.

Our need for investment is vast, but we must bear in mind that budget deficits are real. The choices we make should be wise ones.

Douglas Pickrell

Midtown

