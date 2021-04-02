Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

According to the article: "The state Senate approved legislation Tuesday — already passed by the House — that would make it illegal for state and local governments and employees to enforce, administer or cooperate with any federal law, act, treaty, rule or regulation that is "inconsistent with any law of this state regarding the regulation of firearms.''"
All you need to do is substitute the word 'slavery' in place of 'the regulation of firearms', and I would swear we were in South Carolina pre-Civil War.
Jeffrey Cajka
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.