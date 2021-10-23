Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

A price on carbon—yes, taxing emissions—is the sine qua non of an economy-wide response to the climate crisis. The sooner we do it the more effective it will be. The price of things that contribute to global warming have got to reflect their real costs to society. The carbon fee and dividend plan endorsed by the Citizens Climate Lobby would disincentivize (and quickly decrease!) carbon-emitting production. By returning the funds to the people, it would allow us to pay for the energy we need and make our own spending choices about carbon-intensive versus greener products and services.
A price on carbon must be included in the reconciliation bill or the U.S. will lose all credibility as a world leader on climate, not to mention the hope of turning the climate crisis around. A price on carbon doesn’t solve everything, but without it we solve nothing.
Suzanne Schafer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.