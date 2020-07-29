Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Kimberly Yee's op ed piece supporting President Trump fails to recognize that with Trump's outspoken views on immigrants, neither she nor Robert Unanue would be living the American dream. In short, it's clear that had Trump been president when Unanue's and Yee's grandparents sought to enter the US from Spain and China, respectively, neither would have been allowed to enter the Country. Indeed, they would probably have languished in one of the order detention centers!
Don Benjamin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
