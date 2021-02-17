Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Sen. Lindsey Graham on his Facebook page today dismissed this week’s impeachment trial as an “effort driven by passion and hatred against President Trump.” If there is passion and hatred of Trump, it is a rational reaction to his own words and behavior. Anyone watching the case against him this week who is not a Trump partisan would reasonably conclude that the violent mob was acting on what they heard from their leader. They tried to shut down Congress, they killed and injured many, and they promise that worse is to come. As Trump said yesterday, his political movement is just beginning; and the mob that participated in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 will feel empowered by the GOP’s cowardice. Their vote to acquit opens the door to more violent insurrection attempts in the future.
Lois Peel Eisenstein
East side
