Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Perhaps President Trump can learn empathy for ranching families who live along the border, if the next President condemns Mar-a-Lago for a federal prison, blasts out its heart, and builds a 30-foot wall around the perimeter. The property could then be used to house all of the criminals from the current Administration.
What’s happening right now to Arizona’s treasured Guadalupe Canyon, San Bernardino National Wildlife Area, and San Pedro River is a high crime against the land and the people of Arizona. Ranches are being destroyed in order to build an ineffective wall through rugged terrain, with the sole purpose of servicing one man’s monstrous ego. Border security there had already been achieved to a high degree, by a combination of Normandy barricades and remote surveillance. The San Pedro River may reestablish its course and habitat with enough time—for the wall WILL come down—but the canyon walls being dynamited can’t be repaired.
Narca Moore-Craig
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
