 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

Of late, anti-Biden letters are increasing. But as they all say the same thing, one letter would do. They are "tit-for-tat" letters listing President Biden's sins of commission and omission; taunts that expose the authors' fury and frustration. Such rants can only come to an end with the famous last word, "Oh, yeah?!" Not very illuminating, and we are right where we began, only louder. So I no longer "tat" in anger. That is a big relief. But sadness settles in where anger roosted. How can such righteous anger as is exposed in the letters of contempt take over minds? There must be some deep disappointment or persistent anxiety that feeds the authors' words. Sad.

John Wilson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News