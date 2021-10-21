Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Of late, anti-Biden letters are increasing. But as they all say the same thing, one letter would do. They are "tit-for-tat" letters listing President Biden's sins of commission and omission; taunts that expose the authors' fury and frustration. Such rants can only come to an end with the famous last word, "Oh, yeah?!" Not very illuminating, and we are right where we began, only louder. So I no longer "tat" in anger. That is a big relief. But sadness settles in where anger roosted. How can such righteous anger as is exposed in the letters of contempt take over minds? There must be some deep disappointment or persistent anxiety that feeds the authors' words. Sad.
John Wilson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.