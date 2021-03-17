Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

An open letter to Senator Sinema
I voted for you in 2018 because I believed you were a democrat in the mold of John Lewis. You admired John Lewis so much that you voted for him for leader in the House many times and later declared he was your hero. Now when the democrats have an opportunity to enact real voter protection with the For the People Act and update the 1965 Voting Rights Act with the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act you are unwilling to discuss changing the filibuster rule. Contrary to the defenders of the virtual filibuster, it is not a long-standing, historic Senate practice. It’s a relatively new development.
I implore you to act like John Lewis would have done and side with the other democrats to change the filibuster rules, so that the republicans will not be allowed to obstruct all progress for the next 4 years.
Mitchell Oomens
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.