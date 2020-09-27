Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Every day the standards of political rhetoric get lower and lower. The 2020 elections are getting ever closer, but even they can be drowned out by the earth-shaking events this year has already thrown our way. We have to remember that despite the outrage and partisan attacks that dominatethe headlines, the upcoming elections have the power to be world-changing too.
How do we find clear, unbiased facts on the politicians who will shape the nation’s response to the world of 2020? With VoteSmart.org, you can find everything you need to know about candi-dates and elected officials all in one place, with no partisan spin. Vote Smart never takes a stance on partisan issues, accepts no funding from special interests, and requires every boardmember to join the organization with a political opposite. You know with Vote Smart that you’re getting just the facts.
Dru Pearson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!