Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

When I watched the Republican convention on TV this week, I noticed that several speakers seemed sincere in their belief in President Trump and his way of being in power. Perhaps their Christian faith has given them the ability to see the good or remember past good even though many people are now protesting in our streets.
These many people are standing up and speaking out on what needs to change to level the playing field for black Americans. Even the NBA is doing that! But President Trump labels those peaceful demonstrators as thugs and evil people who are supporting looters and violent behavior. These people are aware and concerned American citizens who believe in diversity and the multitudinous beliefs of their fellow Americans. They don't believe in ONLY ONE WAY.
President Trump is MANUFACTURING FEAR ... WITHOUT FACTS. THIS IS UNCONSCIONABLE.
WATCH OUT!
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
