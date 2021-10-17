 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Re: the Oct. 14 article "Biden's policies are disenchanting."

Mr. Newport says he is a centrist Democrat. Then he excoriates President Biden's fiscal management, his alleged harm to the work ethic and claimed permissive immigration policies. However, these are attitudes typical of Republicans who express little or no concern about the cost of waging war (Iraq, $1.9 trillion; Afghanistan, $2.3 trillion) or handing out tax cuts that largely benefit the wealthy. The 2017 taxcut legislation has added an estimated $3.9 trillion to the national debt.

There seems to be a chronic outcry from Republicans regarding the proposed For the People Act which they allege corrodes the work ethic. Mitt Romney was taped at a 2012 GOP fundraiser as saying that forty-seven percent of likely Obama voters are "takers." Yes, new immigrants who become citizens are more likely to vote Democratic because this party more often helps rather than hinders their entry to our country.

I believe Mr. Newport is in the wrong voting booth.

Richard Johnson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

