Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Here we go, "Trump aims to cast Democrats as Threat to Religious freedom." The Evangelicals are just amazing. Now they are upset about not singing in church, to help stem the spread of the virus. Some pastors are actually suing the State of California. These people not only, don't care, about stopping the pandemic, they blatantly support an immoral President, who behaves like a common criminal. And it has gone on, for over 3 years now. How anti-religious can you get? Morality is supposed to be a foundation of religion, not with these guy's. All they worry about, is interfering with a woman's right to choose. All they care about is putting anti-choice candidates on the Supreme Court, or in any elected spot, for that matter. For them to say Biden wants to take down Church's, is ridiculous. they have already done that themselves.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
