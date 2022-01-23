 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

  • Comments

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, goes to Georgia and gives a speech complaining about "restrictive" voting rules in Georgia, amongst other states. What the President and his Democrat colleagues fail to mention is that his own home state of Delaware, plus New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and others, have more restrictive voting rules than Georgia.

The U.S. Senate is split 50-50.

The Democrats can not get their proposed voting law passed because two Democrat Senators refuse to change the filibuster rule. Ironically, the Democrats blame the Republicans for this failure and not their Dem colleagues. The proposed law is in reality not a voting "rights" law but in fact a voting "rules" law. Everyone has the right to vote if they are of age and not a felon. Article I of the Constitution grants the states the right to determine the manner (rules) of voting. and as such even if this proposed law were to pass it would probably fail in the Supreme Court.

Jerry Bich

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News