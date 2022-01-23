Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, goes to Georgia and gives a speech complaining about "restrictive" voting rules in Georgia, amongst other states. What the President and his Democrat colleagues fail to mention is that his own home state of Delaware, plus New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and others, have more restrictive voting rules than Georgia.
The U.S. Senate is split 50-50.
The Democrats can not get their proposed voting law passed because two Democrat Senators refuse to change the filibuster rule. Ironically, the Democrats blame the Republicans for this failure and not their Dem colleagues. The proposed law is in reality not a voting "rights" law but in fact a voting "rules" law. Everyone has the right to vote if they are of age and not a felon. Article I of the Constitution grants the states the right to determine the manner (rules) of voting. and as such even if this proposed law were to pass it would probably fail in the Supreme Court.
Jerry Bich
Oro Valley
