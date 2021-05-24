Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Unless I am a parent of a minor child or legally appointed as spokesperson/guardian for someone that has been determined to be incapable to make decisions for herself or himself, I do not have the right to intercede in any medical decisions between a patient and their physician. AND NEITHER DO YOU!! The government, any government, should certainly not have any role in making personal medical decisions.
This is the United States of America, not some third world dictatorship.
Kip Krasofski
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.