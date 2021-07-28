Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Regarding recent letters warning of Covid's spread from migrants coming over the border, face it folks, immigration has been a thorny issue not only for President Biden but for every president in recent history, including the used to be one, Donald Trump. The inconvenient truth is that the real and present danger to the virus's spread is the number of people in this country who refuse to get vaccinated, endangering themselves, their families and those of us who've had the brains God gave a goose to get vaccinated.
Where were these concerns not only about the Border Patrol, but the hundreds of thousands of deaths that resulted from the blatant lies blathered about by Trump and his criminal accomplices?
Biden has done much to stem the spread of Covid but his efforts are falling on the deaf ears of those, mostly right wingers, who seem to get their information from the con artists on Fox Noise.
William Muto
SaddleBrooke
