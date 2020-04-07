Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Probably because of current events, I woke up this morning thinking of the Great Depression. I was about seven when President Roosevelt created the Work Progress Administration with executive order #7034 under the authority of the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1935. It's purpose was to bring relief to massive unemployment. It lasted until 1943 and helped put millions of Americans back to work building infrastructure such as bridges, roads and water lines to name a few. Of course we weren't dealing with a deadly virus but we were facing a similar financial situation. Because infrastructure can be outside work, is it possible that some of the money for giving Americans free money could be diverted to a similar project? Many of the Trade Unions of the time objected. But what if there was enough work for all who needed it? President Trump and Congress, perhaps its time to look outside the box.
Lois Runyon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
