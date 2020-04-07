Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Probably because of current events, I woke up this morning thinking of the Great Depression. I was about seven when President Roosevelt created the Work Progress Administration with executive order #7034 under the authority of the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1935. It's purpose was to bring relief to massive unemployment. It lasted until 1943 and helped put millions of Americans back to work building infrastructure such as bridges, roads and water lines to name a few. Of course we weren't dealing with a deadly virus but we were facing a similar financial situation. Because infrastructure can be outside work, is it possible that some of the money for giving Americans free money could be diverted to a similar project? Many of the Trade Unions of the time objected. But what if there was enough work for all who needed it? President Trump and Congress, perhaps its time to look outside the box.

Lois Runyon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News