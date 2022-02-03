Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Democrats are telling us that the Freedom to Vote Act will allow more people to vote. In reality, much of it is a freedom to vote Democratic. Virtually every part weakens the integrity of the voting process. As a Libertarian, I despise Republican tactics to limit voting, but there has to be a middle ground.
Voters should register in person at least a month prior to election. Voter registration and ID should be presented to vote. A national holiday should be proclaimed to allow all voters to be present unless physically unable to attend. Polling places should be open according to population density, so that waiting times are minimized. Vote counting should be completed by the end of election day.
The fact that recent elections have had little fraud isn’t an excuse for weakening the system. We have seen extensive fraud in the past. Acceptance of the result is vitally important.
Alfred Westerfield
Southwest side
