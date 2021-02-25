Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

I am somewhat confused about the government's apparent rush to be Ultra Green. I recall many warnings over the years that our National power grid and power generation abilities were woefully inadequate and basically held together with band-aids and the investment necessary to fix these issues mind boggling and would make major changes to our tax and spending priorities necessary. Also recent history where much of California is sweating in darkness when too many people turn on their air conditioners. And now much of Texas is in darkness with no running water because their grid as well as their supposed state of the art windmills froze up due to snow and cold. But we are apparently rushing ahead with plans to replace hundreds of thousands of government cars with vehicles that need to be plugged into the questionable grid to charge. Further we are rushing to make electric vehicles more or less the only choice for the country as a whole without answering the supply and distribution questions first.
John Falzone
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.