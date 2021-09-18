 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article "A new way to submit letters and guest opinions"

As a former Californian and nearly lifelong Democrat, I am deeply saddened by the defeat of Larry Elder by Gov Newscom in the recall election. GOP candidate Larry Elder strikes me as a man of integrity, who brought to the table a well thought out agenda for addressing the sorry mess that permeates California, exacerbated by Newscom’s leadership. Unfortunately, as is virtually universal in today’ politics, the big money vested interests call the shots. Sad indeed.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

